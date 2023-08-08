Bayshore Kohl's theft, police chase; 3 arrested

article

A Kohl's theft led to a Glendale police chase and three people arrested Tuesday morning, Aug. 8.

The theft from the Bayshore Kohl's department store was reported around 10:40 a.m. Officers spoke to two people in an SUV, which then rammed two squad cars to escape – starting a pursuit.

Police said the SUV became disabled near Port Washington and Hampton and two people got out and ran off. They were arrested shortly thereafter. A third suspect was taken into custody at the Bayshore Kohl's.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man will be referred to the district attorney’s office for charges of retail theft, recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding police and resisting arrest. Two Milwaukee women, ages 29 and 18, will be referred for charges of retail theft.

The 29-year-old man and two officers suffered minor injuries, police said.