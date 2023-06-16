Expand / Collapse search

Glendale police chase stolen car into Milwaukee, driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Police chase end with crash near 35th and Custer

MILWAUKEE - A Glendale police chase into Milwaukee ended with a crash and the driver arrested Friday, June 16.

Shortly after noon, police tried to stop a stolen car – but the driver took off. During the chase, the car ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle near 35th and Custer.

The driver – a 23-year-old Milwaukee man – ran off but was arrested soon after. A gun and drugs were found at the scene.

North Shore Fire Rescue took the 23-year-old to a hospital for minor injuries. An officer sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The occupants of the other car involved in the crash were not hurt.