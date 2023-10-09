Glendale officers honored; Carnegie Medal recipients for act of heroism

A national nonprofit honored two Glendale police officers for their efforts to rescue a man trapped inside a car in the Milwaukee River.

The officers remember that April afternoon as the return of spring. It was the first time they had seen the sun in a while – until Officers Robert Wilson and Andrew Reischl found a way to shine on their own.

"I've never responded to something like that, let alone gone in the water for any sort of rescue," Wilson said.

But when time was of the essence, an icy-cold river could not stop them. From going in to save the driver stuck inside a submerged car just north of Hampton – they used a window breaker. Reischl cut the driver's seat belt allowing him and Wilson to swim the man back to shore.

"Honestly, I didn't really feel the water until we were out of it. For somebody that was just jumping in, it takes your breath away," Reischl said.

A year-and-a-half later, the officers reflect upon what happened. The ripple effects and recognition pale in comparison to the results.

"It's kind of surreal. It's very humbling," Wilson said.

The Carnegie Hero Fund just named the officers two of this year's recipients of the Carnegie Medal. It is give to those who risk death or serious injury to save the life of someone else.

But the officers insist they are not heroes.

"I would hope somebody in the community would step up and do the same for me," Reischl said.

Though the other says otherwise.

Officers Wilson and Reischl are two of 16 receiving the Carnegie Medal this year. The officers expect to get their award next month.