Glendale missing 13-year-old girls sought

article

Glendale police need help to locate two missing 13-year-old girls.

Mariah Rose Suggs and Isha Moore were last seen near Mill and Range Line Thursday, May 25.

Suggs is 4’6"-4’8" tall and weighs 96 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black fuzzy jacket, gray jeans, multicolored Crocs and a blue backpack.

Moore is 5’8" tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, dark sweatpants, burgundy fuzzy slippers and a pink backpack.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Glendale police at 414-351-9900.