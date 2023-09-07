Glendale Metro Market shooting, woman charged 'holding his wound:' video

A Glendale Metro Market employee was shot at work, and prosecutors say his girlfriend pulled the trigger. Bodycam footage shows police found her tending to his wounds.

It happened around 11 p.m. on June 20 at the store on Port Washington Road.

The video shows an officer heading into the grocery store after learning an employee had been shot. He found the victim in Aisle 13 with a woman who was helping him.

Police redacted his responses to the officer's questions.

Tiffany Bennett

"OK, man, we're gonna get something on you, OK?" the officer said. "Who shot you? You don't know the person?"

Prosecutors say the shooter, Tiffany Bennett, 36, was next to him and is also the victim's girlfriend.

The bodycam shows officers arresting her about five minutes later.

Tiffany Bennett

"Face away. Face away. Hands behind your back. She's got blood on her hands," the officer said.

"I was holding his wound for him," said Bennett.

Around the same time, officers arrested another woman across the street.

"Stop! Get on the ground!" the officer said.

"I'm not doing nothing! What is y'all doing?" said Charmaine Clayborn, 36.

Glendale Metro Market shooting

Prosecutors say Bennett admitted to giving the gun to Clayborn, her friend. Police said they found the gun under the driver's seat in Clayborn's car.

Tiffany Bennet

Bennett pleaded not guilty in the case, charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. She posted $5,000 cash bond in July.