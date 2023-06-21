Glendale Metro Market police presence; woman yelling, gunshot heard

There was a heavy police presence overnight at the Metro Market off Port Washington Road, east of I-43, in Glendale. Witnesses tell FOX6 News they heard a gunshot and a woman yelling inside the store.

Shoppers tell FOX6 News that around 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, just before the store closed, a woman went into the store and started knocking items off shelves. Witnesses say the woman started yelling and arguing with someone who works at the store.

Glendale Metro Market

Shortly after, shoppers say they heard a gunshot.

The woman, according to witnesses, was put in the back of a squad car. Video shows the woman in handcuffs as an officer asks her questions.

Video from the scene also shows someone being put into the back of an ambulance on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.