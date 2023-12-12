Glendale Kletzsch Park fish passage open to native species

article

A fish passage built along the Milwaukee River in Glendale's Kletzsch Park is now open to help native fish move upstream.

The 500-foot fish passage on the east side of the river was the work of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District. It will help the native fish get around a dam that has been blocking them for years – and grow their population.

Kletzsch Park Dam, Glendale

"This fish passage allows the fish that have been out in the lake to move up river to spawn -- and that has benefits for the entire watershed because the fish are part of the food base, the food chain that supports all the biodiversity here," said Jim Uhrinak of the Milwaukee Audubon Society.

Fish passage at Kletzsch Park, Glendale

The fish passage is on property owned by Milwaukee County Parks, MMSD and Glendale.

"In the spring, there will be fish in that fish passage – and it will be an immediate effect," Uhrinak said. "This fish passage opens up miles of spawning habitat for our native fish."