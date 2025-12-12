Glendale homicide: John Sweeney sentenced to 17 years in prison

The Brief A Glendale man was sentenced to prison for killing his tenant's boyfriend. At trial, he claimed self-defense. The jury didn't buy it. The victim, Andrew Martin, was more than halfway through his M.D. program.



A Glendale man, convicted at trial of killing his tenant's boyfriend earlier this year, was sentenced to prison on Friday, Dec. 12.

In Court:

Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski sentenced 32-year-old John Sweeney to 17 years in prison for the death of Andrew Martin, as well as eight years of extended supervision – calling him a danger to the community.

"You took away someone who really was a contributing member of society," said Borowski.

Andrew Martin

The Victim:

Andrew, 31, Martin was more than halfway through his M.D. program when he was killed.

Photo of Andrew Martin (C) shown in court

"You shot Andrew three times in cold blood," said Howard Clyde Martin, the victim's father. "You shot him four more times in cold blood until he stopped moving, to make sure he was dead.

"You are an evil in our society, a cold-blooded killer, and a coward. A coward."

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Sweeney's tenant was Martin's girlfriend. She told police Sweeney shot Martin during an argument and, at trial, he claimed it was self-defense.

"He was not a random stranger," said Borowski. "It was unnecessary. Even if you were getting your ass kicked, it was not necessary."

The jury didn't buy it, and convicted Sweeney of second-degree reckless homicide in October.

Photo of John Sweeney's arrest

"It was not a decision made out of anger or aggression, but out of fear and desperation. My fear consumed me," Sweeney said Friday. "I made a split-second decision that will replay in my mind for the rest of my life."

"You did not plead guilty, you did not accept responsibility – you took this to trial," said Borowski.

Sweeney's tenant told police Martin had come to the house the night before because he had been drinking and didn't want him driving home. She also said Sweeney didn't like Martin.