Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit

article

More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot.

The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police determined items were not missing from most of the vehicles.

Investigators are looking for those responsible.