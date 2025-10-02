Glendale fatal shooting; woman dead, suspect arrested in Indiana

article

The suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Glendale on Sept. 29 was located and arrested in Indiana.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

Glendale police were called out to the area of Shasta Drive and Custer Avenue late Monday night, Sept. 29 for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a critically injured woman lying in her front yard.

The victim, identified as Kamonti McFarlane, was taken to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Suspect arrested

Dig deeper:

The suspect, who was known to the victim, was identified as Demonta Hambright.

On Sept. 30, the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Indiana notified Glendale police that they located Hambright's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

The traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase and ended in a crash. Hambright ran from the vehicle and was taken into custody a short time later.

He is currently in custody in Indiana.

Criminal charges against Hambright will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.