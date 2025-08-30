The Brief Donald and Bernadette Hoeller celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary. They credit their faith and said they've "rolled with the punches" through the years. Donald turns 100 years old in November, followed by Bernadette next May.



Donald and Bernadette Hoeller of Glendale celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

What they're saying:

The Hoellers are both 99 years old, and they have six kids. So what's their secret to a long life and marriage?

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"My cooking?" said Bernadette.

"Yeah, her cooking. She can cook a meal for six people just like that," Donald said with a snap.

The Hoellers said they've enjoyed traveling the world and going on cruises. They also credit their faith and said they've "rolled with the punches" through the years.

Donald and Bernadette Hoeller

What's next:

Donald is set to turn 100 years old in November, and Bernadette will hit the century mark in May.

Big picture view:

So, what was the world like when the Hoellers said "I do" in 1948? Here are a few:

Harry Truman was re-elected president

NASCAR was founded

The first Polaroid camera was sold

Honda Motor Co. was incorporated in Japan

Babe Ruth died at 53 years old