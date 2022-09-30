Glendale bearded dragons theft; Marineland Pets offers $200 reward

The owner of Marineland Pets in Glendale is offering a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who he says stole an aquarium with three small bearded dragons on Friday, Sept. 30.

Glendale police say the theft happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday. It was captured by surveillance video.

Bearded dragons theft from Marineland Pets, Glendale (Credit: Marineland Pets)

The Marineland Pets owner says the bearded dragons are valued at about $150 each – and the aquarium is also $150. So the loss is roughly $600.

Police say the dragon thief left in a vehicle. The owner said two others were waiting in the car for the man.

Glendale officials say the thief was not located.