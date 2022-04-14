Expand / Collapse search

Glass falling from Chase Tower in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the Chase Tower, located near Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street Thursday, April 14 for reports of glass falling from the building. Police say officers are providing traffic control. 

FOX6 News has a crew on scene and will provide more details has they are made available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

