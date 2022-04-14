High wind warning: Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha counties Thursday

article

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

A wind advisory was issued for the rest of southeastern Wisconsin – Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties – until 7 p.m.

During the high wind warning, wind gusts of at least 58 mph can be expected with sustained winds as high as 40 mph. Gusts between 45 and 50 mph can be expected in areas covered by the advisory.

