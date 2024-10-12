Girls robotics competition at Muskego High School: 'Really inspiring'

article

The Brief Muskego High School hosted the second annual TWIST Girls Robotics Competition on Saturday. The free event placed an emphasis on encouraging girls to pursue STEM careers.



The second annual TWIST Girls Robotics Competition was held at Muskego High School on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Muskego's WarriorBots team and TWIST, which stands for "Together, Women in STEM Thrive," hosted nearly 50 robotics teams from around the Midwest to compete, collaborate and demonstrate their robots.

There was an emphasis on encouraging girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. Organizers hope to close the gender gap in STEM and promote inclusive robotics team cultures.

"It's really inspiring to see how many women are showing up from all these different teams," said Keira Peterson, WarriorBots team captain. "It's really cool to see how many people are passionate about this, and it's not just the guys who can fix the robots – the girls can do it, too."

Saturday's event was free and open to the public. It ran from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.