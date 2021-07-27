Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 11, missing from Milwaukee; last seen near 40th and Silver Spring

Sole Gillon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 11-year-old girl. Sole Gillon was last seen on Monday, July 26 at approximately 11:00 p.m in the area of 40th and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. 

She is described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, medium build, with black hair up in a bun, and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7242 or Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

