Girl, 11, missing from Milwaukee; last seen near 40th and Silver Spring

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 11-year-old girl. Sole Gillon was last seen on Monday, July 26 at approximately 11:00 p.m in the area of 40th and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee.

She is described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, medium build, with black hair up in a bun, and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7242 or Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.