Antetokounmpo brothers join Nashville SC ownership group

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex are joining a new team – Nashville SC.

The MLS soccer club's principal owner, John Ingram, announced the "Antetokounbros" additions Thursday, March 2.

"My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece," Giannis said in a statement released by the club. "I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!"

Giannis also joined the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group in the summer of 2021 after leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century.

Filip Forsberg, the NHL Nashville Predators' all-time leading scorer, is also joining the soccer club's ownership group. It adds another Milwaukee connection; the Milwaukee Admirals are the Predators' AHL affiliate. Other well-known members of the ownership group include actress Reese Witherspoon and NFL star Derrick Henry, who plays for the Tennessee Titans.

Nashville SC joined MLS in 2020 and has made the playoffs each season thus far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.