Expand / Collapse search

Ghost & Volbeat at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Ghost & Volbeat with special guest Twin Temple will perform at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 20. 

General tickets on sale starting Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com

Each stop of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each event OR full vaccination for entry. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

More information can be found at each of the venues’ websites.

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; man, 16-year-old boy wounded
article

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; man, 16-year-old boy wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday, Sept. 19.

I-43 bridge project: Long-term lane closure north of Capitol Drive
article

I-43 bridge project: Long-term lane closure north of Capitol Drive

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation alerted motorists on Monday, Sept. 20 of an upcoming long-term lane closure on northbound I-43 beginning just north of Capitol Drive in Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Walk to End Alzheimer's aims for a world without the disease

The Wisconsin chapter of the Alzheimer's Association hosted its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's Sunday. Hundreds of people showed up on the Summerfest grounds to walk for a cure.