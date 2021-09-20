Ghost & Volbeat at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 20

article

Ghost & Volbeat with special guest Twin Temple will perform at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 20.

General tickets on sale starting Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com.

Each stop of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each event OR full vaccination for entry.

More information can be found at each of the venues’ websites.