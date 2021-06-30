Expand / Collapse search

Free Summerfest tickets, spend $50 at Pick 'n Save, Metro Market

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Pick ‘n Save wants to help its shoppers experience Summerfest with a special ticket promotion. Throwback Thursday will take place on Sept. 9 from noon – 6 p.m.

From June 30 to Aug. 10, shoppers can earn up to four free tickets to Summerfest with every $50 they spend on a single order using their Fresh Perks card at Pick ‘n Save or Metro Market.

Ticket offers can be redeemed in-person at any Summerfest ticket window on Thursday, Sept. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. 

Throwback Thursday artists include Everclear, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Third World, The Grass Roots and more. Customers can also enjoy 50% off all beverages (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks, and smoothies) on Throwback Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.

