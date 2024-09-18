Germantown's Relish Supper Club open; unique twist on relish tray

Germantown's Relish Supper Club now open
Whether it’s a special occasion or just a night out, Relish Supper Club in Germantown (N116 W15841 Main Street) is officially open.
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - Whether it’s a special occasion or just a night out, Relish Supper Club in Germantown (N116 W15841 Main Street) is officially open. Brian Kramp stopped in to see why you’ll relish the area’s newest supper club.
Sirloin and ribeye at Relish
The building that now houses Relish Supper Cub has been home to some pretty popular restaurants, but that’s where the similarities stop. Brian Kramp is in Germantown seeing why steak is a must a Relish.
Fish fry and crab cakes at Relish
If you’re a fan of trying new fish fry’s you love what the team at Relish is cooking up Friday’s. Brian Kramp is in Germantown Where your cod or perch can be fried or baked.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Cauliflower Marsala and more at Relish
Relish in Germantown has been open less than two weeks but guests are already calling this neighborhood supper club a go to for drinks, steak and Friday fish fry. Brian Kramp is sampling the menu that’s filled with classic supper favorites and a few specialties.
.