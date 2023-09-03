Germantown vehicles stolen, garages, cars entered

article

Germantown police said two vehicles were stolen early on Saturday, Sept. 2, and other vehicles and garages were entered.

Police asked that everyone please make sure their vehicle and garages are locked. The advised you don't leave anything valuable in your vehicle.

Investigators are looking into who was involved in these crimes, hitting numerous subdivisions in the southeast corner of the village.

Police asked residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured anything that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.