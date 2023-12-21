Police shooting at Germantown school, no charges for officers: DOJ

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced no criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in an October shooting outside a Germantown school.

Germantown police shot and killed a man, identified as Kevin Foy, outside Kennedy Middle School on Oct. 23.

The Wisconsin DOJ said police were called after a report of a man, later identified as Foy, acting erratically and damaging parking signs. Two officers confronted Foy, at which time got onto the school's roof using a bike rack as a makeshift ladder.

The DOJ's report states Foy had a gun and shot at the officers, at which time two officers returned fire. Gunfire can be heard on bodycam video released Thursday, Dec. 21. Foy later got off the roof, and a third officer fired shots at Foy from the parking lot on the south side of the school. Foy was found dead.

The DOJ identified the officers involved as Steven Hilleman, Brock Majkowski and Jared Spreiter.

Up to 70 students were inside Kennedy Middle School at the time, the DOJ said.