Germantown police chase; PIT maneuver used to terminate pursuit

Germantown police released on Friday, Oct. 13 dash camera video of a police chase that happened on US Highway 41 on Thursday.

A Facebook post by the Germantown Police Department says the driver being pursued in the video failed to stop for Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Germantown police were able to successfully deploy tire deflation devices on the vehicle's tires, but the driver refused to stop.

The post goes on to say a Germantown police sergeant was concerned due to extensive construction on US 41, where lanes were closed, and construction workers were on scene. It was clear to the sergeant that it was necessary to terminate the pursuit. He successfully terminated the pursuit by using the Pursuit Intervention Technique – better known as the PIT maneuver.

The driver in this incident was taken into custody not hurt and turned over to Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies.