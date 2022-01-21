Expand / Collapse search

Germantown OWI arrest, crash with child in car: officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A 44-year-old Germantown woman was arrested Wednesday for operating while intoxicated with a child in the car, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

State troopers responded to a crash involving the suspect's vehicle and a Germantown police vehicle near Lannon and Maple. It happened around 5:15 p.m.

The woman showed signs of impairment at the scene, officials said, and field sobriety tests were conducted. After an evidentiary blood draw, she was taken to the Washington County Jail.

The woman was arrested for OWI, first offense, with a child in the car under the age of 16. According to the state patrol, she is charged with operating after suspension and bail jumping in addition to OWI.

