Germantown natural gas leak, fire caused by multiple lightning strikes

The Germantown Fire Department says multiple lightning strikes caused a gas leak and a structure fire on Monday, July 15.

It happened around 10 p.m. near Starlight Road and Pilgrim Road.

Crews were dispatched to the scene for reports of a tree that was on fire after being struck by lightning. When officials arrived at the scene, the tree had been extinguished by a neighbor.

Fire crews noted that there was a strong natural gas odor and the ground near the tree was erupting with natural gas.

Germantown fire crews were unable to shut off the gas as it was underground. While on scene, a neighbor advised fire officials that a nearby residence was on fire. A gas meter that was next to the residence had blown apart and caught on fire – and was traveling to the eaves of the structure.

Several residences in the area were evacuated out of precaution.