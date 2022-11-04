Germantown homicide; woman's body found in vehicle

article

A homicide investigation is underway in Germantown after a woman's body was found in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 3.

According to police, around 2:18 p.m. officers were called out to the area of Lovers Lane and Pleasant View Road after a resident reported finding a woman in his vehicle that appeared to be dead.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined the woman in the vehicle was deceased and did appear to be the victim of a shooting.

Officials say it does appear to be a targeted attack and there does not appear to be any further risk to the public.

This matter is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.