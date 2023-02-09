Germantown drug unit arrest; 2 in custody for delivery of cocaine

A 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 for their involvement in a several months long investigation into the delivery of cocaine occurring in the Germantown area.

On several separate occasions, the 29-year-old Germantown man delivered cocaine to undercover officers.

In collaboration with Germantown Police Department, members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group took the two subjects into custody in the parking lot of a local Germantown business.

Both subjects initially attempted to flee the area on foot -- which caused a large police presence in the area of County Line Road, Pilgrim Road, and Neptune Drive in the Village of Germantown.

After a brief foot pursuit, both subjects were taken into custody without injury to the subjects or law enforcement.

During this incident additional drug and firearm evidence was recovered.