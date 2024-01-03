Germantown police: Credit card skimming device found at grocery store

article

The Germantown Police Department said a credit card skimming device was found Dec. 30 at a grocery store self-checkout terminal.

Police were called to the Sendik's on Mequon Road near Pilgrim Road after the device was found. Authorities estimated the device had been in place for nearly two days.

Based on experience with such crimes, police said the credit card skimming devices are used to collect banking data for future unauthorized use – and that the people who plant them will often place other devices at nearby locations.

Police said they cannot confirm if the skimming device found at Sendik's compromised or collected anyone's information. Anyone who shops at the store, or nearby businesses, is encouraged to be aware of their bank account activity.