Germantown $24K gift card scam, 2 sought

Germantown police are investigating a gift card scam that occurred Monday, June 12 at the Speedway on County Line Road. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police say two suspects, described as male, black, early 20s, entered the store and conducted 28 transactions at $890 each – for a total of $24,920.00 – purchasing Netspend Visa Cards. The offenders placed a card in the reader and convinced the clerk that it was a cash currency card, and she needed to press the cash button.



The subjects rented two hotel rooms at a nearby hotel. After their successful scam they vacated area, leaving behind personal property and the packaging from the gift cards. The hotel room was rented by "Vanessa Johnson."

The suspect vehicle is likely a white four-door with unknown registration.



Anyone with any related info, please contact me or Officer Nicholas Kuchta at nkuchta@germantownpolicewi.gov. Incident 23-10476.

