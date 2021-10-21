German Immersion 'Teacher of the Year' visits White House

Teachers are being appreciated all across the country, especially after the last year and a half we’ve had. One Milwaukee teacher is being honored on a completely different level.

"Teacher of the Year" is an award many educators may aspire for during their career, but after teaching through a pandemic, Frau Susan Richardson from Milwaukee German Immersion School received this honor and then some.

"I think, seriously, every teacher deserves this reward," said Richardson.

Richardson represented Wisconsin in Washington, D.C. after receiving a formal invitation to the White House from First Lady Jill Biden, along with dozens of other "Teacher of the Year" recipients from around the country.



"This has been a dream," said Richardson. "It's so surreal that this little farm girl from Howardsville, Wisconsin is meeting the president and the first lady and the secretary of education."

First Lady Jill Biden, being an educator herself, wanted teachers to know they were especially appreciated after having to adjust to teaching through a pandemic. Although a huge obstacle for her, Richardson’s peers and students had wonderful things to say about her.





"Frau Richardson really embodies what teaching is about," said Frank Lammers, principal, Milwaukee German Immersion School. "She's a positive person when she comes to school, always ready to go and she's a cheerleader for all educators."

"She does arts and crafts and fun stuff with us, and I think that deserves her going to meet the president," said Olivia Wild, third-grader.

Frau Richardson said she missed her students throughout her entire weeklong trip.



"Every event that I’m invited to, I take my students with me because this is also a way to recognize their achievements, and I hope that they will also recognize that you, too, can achieve something like this in your life," said Richardson.