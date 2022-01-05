Generac donation to Waukesha schools; students get cold weather gear

With a bitter cold snap embracing Wisconsin this week, it definitely feels like winter. But not all Wisconsinites can afford cold-weather clothing. That is changing for some, thanks to a local company's donation.

"We ended up having more than 700 items that we can donate today," said Kelly Skindzelewski, Generac Community Programs Manager.

Hundreds of winter gear donations were delivered on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to the Waukesha School District.

"There are kids who come to school who don’t have the mittens or don’t have the gloves – that can be a barrier to them getting to school, and so this is one way we can help," Skindzelewski said.

It is the largest donation the school district received for winter items. The hats, mittens, snow boots, and pants were dropped off at Whittier Elementary School.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Students at the school were happy to help out – especially when it comes to classmates.

"I do want other kids to play in the snow like how I do – and I don’t want them to be left out," said Devan Wright, a 5th Grader at Whittier Elementary.

As the temperatures drop and the snow falls, the gift of warmth could not have come at a better time. Whittier Elementary Social Worker Mary Green said she sees kids who need winter clothes on a daily basis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We have so many kids that did not have adequate boots or snow pants or mittens. So we are happy to have a donation like this for the district is able to use it for families that need it," Green said.

The donations will be handed out throughout the Waukesha School District by social workers.