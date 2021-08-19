Gearing up for Monster Jam: A dirty job, but someone has to do it

Prepping for Monster Jam at Fiserv Forum
Up to 80 loads of dirt was hauled into Fiserv Forum Thursday ahead of Monster Jam this weekend.
MILWAUKEE - Monster Jam is coming to downtown Milwaukee this weekend. But before the exhaust can start belching from those awesome monster trucks, there is a lot of prep work that needs to be done inside at Fiserv Forum. FOX6 Photojournalist Matt List shows you.
The Green Bay Packers unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 19 the team's new, history-inspired third uniform: the 50s Classic Uniform. The new uniforms will debut at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24 against Washington.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love hasn’t practiced this week and probably won’t play in Green Bay’s exhibition game Saturday against the New York Jets.
Truck stuck under bridge in Bay View
A semi tractor trailer was just a bit too tall to get under a bridge as it was headed south on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View.