Gear up for Halloween, visit Lori's Costume Shop in West Bend

Checking in at Lori's Costumes
Halloween is still weeks away, but if you’re hoping to get a good costume this year, you may want to start shopping earlier than normal.
WEST BEND, Wis. - Halloween is still weeks away, but if you’re hoping to get a good costume this year, you may want to start shopping earlier than normal. Brian Kramp is in West Bend to visit Lori's Costume Shop (432 S. Main Street), a place full of costumes and accessories for sale and rent. Plus, they even do alterations and custom sewing.
Costumes with a Christmas flair
Lori's Costume Shop is a full service, year round costume rental with over 4,000 costumes to choose from. Brian Kramp is in West Bend checking out the options they have for... Christmas?
Movie & TV character costumes
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind costume for Halloween Brian can help. He’s at Lori’s Costume Shop in West Bend where you can rent or buy some unique costumes all year long.
Wizard of Oz costumes
There’s a costume shop in West Bend that offers over 4,000 adult costumes with trends from various themes and decades. Brian is getting ready for Halloween and trying out a bunch of different costumes this morning at Lori’s Costume Shop.
Costumes of the 1920s
Halloween is still weeks away, but if you’re hoping to get a good costume this year, you may want to start shopping earlier than normal. Brian Kramp is in West Bend and at a costume shop full of costumes and accessories for sale and rent, plus they even do alterations and custom sewing.
