Gear up for Halloween, visit Lori's Costume Shop in West Bend

Halloween is still weeks away, but if you’re hoping to get a good costume this year, you may want to start shopping earlier than normal. Brian Kramp is in West Bend to visit Lori's Costume Shop (432 S. Main Street), a place full of costumes and accessories for sale and rent. Plus, they even do alterations and custom sewing.

