Suspect sought after theft of gas from Kwik Trip in Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls police are investigating the theft of gas from the Kwik Trip gas station on Main Street. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

The suspect is described as a male, black, wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and white tennis shoes. He was operating a blue 4-door Hyundai Sonata with plates that didn’t match the vehicle(TX#MPX6128).

If anyone is able to identify the suspect, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.