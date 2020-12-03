Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought after theft of gas from Kwik Trip in Menomonee Falls

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are investigating the theft of gas from the Kwik Trip gas station on Main Street. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

The suspect is described as a male, black, wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie sweatshirt, and white tennis shoes. He was operating a blue 4-door Hyundai Sonata with plates that didn’t match the vehicle(TX#MPX6128).

If anyone is able to identify the suspect, please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.