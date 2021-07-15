Gas station shooting suspect shot himself after 3 attempted carjackings

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released new details Thursday, July 15 associated with the gas station shootings that happened Tuesday, July 13 in Racine County.

Officials say the 32-year-old suspect, identified as John McCarthy, tried to steal three vehicles and shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with an undercover investigator. During one of the attempted carjackings, he fatally shot a 22-year-old man, Anthony Griger.

Anthony Griger

According to officials, at approximately 7:30 a.m. McCarthy shot and killed Griger, who was putting gas in his vehicle at the Pilot Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville.

McCarthy then attempted to leave in Griger's vehicle, but couldn’t operate the vehicle. McCarthy then attempted to carjack another patron’s vehicle, but the patron drove away. McCarthy fired several rounds into the patron’s vehicle as it fled. This patron was not hurt.

Active scene at Franksville truck stop

Authorities say McCarthy then entered his own vehicle and drove to the Mobil Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville, approximately two miles away. He exited his vehicle, approached a man filling his fuel tank, and attempted to carjack the vehicle. However, the man McCarthy approached was a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy in plainclothes with an unmarked police car.

The sheriff’s deputy and McCarthy exchanged gunfire. The sheriff’s deputy was hit by gunfire from McCarthy, and the deputy struck McCarthy with gunfire. McCarthy then shot himself in the head, officials said.

Suspect shot Racine County investigator in Caledonia

The sheriff’s deputy and McCarthy were transferred to a hospital for treatment. McCarthy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The sheriff’s deputy continues to receive treatment but is expected to survive his injuries.

No other individuals were injured.

DCI is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of the carjacking and homicide suspect. Racine County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the carjacking homicide that occurred at the Pilot Gas Station.