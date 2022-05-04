Expand / Collapse search

Future of Milwaukee's WIS 175; WisDOT starts study

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday, May 4 the start of a study that will look at the future of WIS 175 between West Wisconsin Avenue and Lisbon Avenue in Milwaukee. 

This segment of WIS 175, known as the Stadium Freeway, was originally constructed 60 years ago, officials said. The aging road requires reconstruction to improve neighborhood cohesion and ensure acceptable traffic operations. 

The study is expected to recommend a solution to address safety and mobility concerns for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists in the surrounding neighborhoods. 

Community involvement is a critical part of a transportation study. Continued partnerships and connections at all levels will strengthen a collaborative approach to a long-awaited issue.

