Funeral for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to be held at Washington National Cathedral

The funeral of former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright will be held at Washington National Cathedral later this month.

The service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at 11 a.m. Secretary Albright was a professor, author, diplomat, and businesswoman who served as the 64th Secretary of State of the United States.

The funeral of Secretary Albright will be by-invitation-only, and only those with tickets will be authorized to attend. All safety measures will be followed to ensure the health of the staff and guests in attendance.

Secretary Albright was appointed by former President Bill Clinton as the first female Secretary of State in 1997 and became, at that time, the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government.

Secretary Albright had a long connection with Washington National Cathedral and its schools. At the time of her passing on March 23, 2022, she was a member of the Cathedral Chapter, the governing body of the Cathedral.

"Secretary Albright was a trailblazing diplomat, a fierce advocate for women and a dear friend of this Cathedral," said The Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral. "We look forward to not only celebrating her legendary accomplishments, but also to recalling the deep and abiding faith that shaped the extraordinary story of this beloved child of God."



