Fundraiser scams outside grocery stores; Kenosha police alert
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 7 that it has received reports of individuals posing as fundraisers outside local grocery stores.
Fundraiser scam alert
What we know:
These individuals claim to be collecting donations for charitable causes but insist on accepting only credit card payments and request to use the victim's cellphone to process the donation leading to unauthorized charges.
Tips to protect yourself
- Verify the legitimacy of any fundraising efforts by asking for official identification and documentation
- Do not hand over your cellphone or credit card to strangers
- If you feel pressured or uncomfortable, decline the request and walk away
Report any suspicious activity to store management and contact the Kenosha Police Department's non-emergency line at 262-656-1234.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Kenosha Police Department.