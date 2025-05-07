Fundraiser scams outside grocery stores; Kenosha police alert

article

The Brief Kenosha police are warning about a fundraising scam that might happen outside a grocery store near you. Officials say individuals claim to be collecting donations for charitable causes but insist on accepting only credit card payments.



The Kenosha Police Department announced on Wednesday, May 7 that it has received reports of individuals posing as fundraisers outside local grocery stores.

Fundraiser scam alert

What we know:

These individuals claim to be collecting donations for charitable causes but insist on accepting only credit card payments and request to use the victim's cellphone to process the donation leading to unauthorized charges.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Tips to protect yourself

Verify the legitimacy of any fundraising efforts by asking for official identification and documentation

Do not hand over your cellphone or credit card to strangers

If you feel pressured or uncomfortable, decline the request and walk away

Report any suspicious activity to store management and contact the Kenosha Police Department's non-emergency line at 262-656-1234.