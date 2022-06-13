Frosty's Fosters: Owners fail to feed, house animals, prosecutors say

The owner of a Dodge County animal rescue is charged with failing to properly feed and house their animals. The rescue appears to still be operating.

Court records say a sergeant from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office described the smell of feces and urine as overwhelming. Nineteen dogs were living on an enclosed porch.

If you go on the website for Frosty's Fosters Animal Rescue, it says its mission is to "save as many animals as we can."

Look the business up on Google Maps, and it takes you to a neighborhood in Beaver Dam.

A sign on the door says not to knock. It lists a number to call or text.

The owner, Fostina Uelman, picked up when FOX6 called Monday, June 13. She referred all questions to her attorney. He told us they have no comment.

Court records say two agents with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection found the same sign in January. They were investigating a tip from a volunteer.

When the agents called, court records said Uelmen told them that was her mom's house.

They met Uelmen eight miles away in the Town of Trenton at a home court records say is not licensed to run a kennel.

Court records say when agents went inside, the smell of urine and feces was so strong, they felt nauseous.

Twenty-nine dogs were inside -- 19 in crates on the front porch. Agents say 17 of those crates were not the proper size, with some "not allowing the dog to fully stand or turn around."

Charges were filed Friday, June 10 against Uelmen, but as recently as Monday, the Frosty's Foster Facebook page was still posting about available animals.

That sign at the Beaver Dam home said all adoptions are done at the local Animart.

FOX6 went there, and a manager told us they cut ties with Frosty's months ago. A donation jar for Frosty's Foster was still sitting at the register.

Right now, no one's saying where the dogs are.

FOX6 also asked the Dodge County Humane Society, but they said they're not commenting on an open investigation.