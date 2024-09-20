Fromm Petfest in Milwaukee full of four-legged fun

Dock Diving at Fromm Petfest
MILWAUKEE - Fromm Petfest is your one-stop shop for all things pets and animals.
Head to the Henry Maier Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 21 for a full day of pet-focused activities, live entertainment, shopping, food, music and so more.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 5p.m., and it's free to attend. For more information, click here.
Giving back at Fromm Petfest
The Lure Course at Fromm Petfest
Dog activities and courses at Fromm Petfest
Making a big splash at Fromm Petfest
Free microchipping at Fromm Petfest
