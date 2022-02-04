Froedtert visitor policy, less restrictive plan resumes

article

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will resume less restrictive visitor policies effect Friday, Feb. 4.

Heightened restrictions had taken effect Jan. 12 "given the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases" at the time.

The changes will now allow one visitor in urgent cares and emergency departments. For patients without COVID-19, two visitors will be allowed in hospitals, birth centers, cancer centers and appointment and procedure areas.

A full list of visitor policies can be found on the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin website.

