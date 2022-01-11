Expand / Collapse search

COVID changes Froedtert visitor policy

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The visitor policy at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin changes effective Wednesday, Jan. 12 "given the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases."

As of Wednesday, according to Froedtert's website, no visitors will be allowed in urgent care locations, emergency departments or hospitals. 

Everyone in Froedtert facilities is required to wear a medical-grade face mask over their mouth and nose at all times. The hospital's website says if you do not have your own mask, one will be provided to you. 

Froedtert officials noted: "This policy is in response to the high transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Potential exceptions could include patients with disabilities or minors, regardless of COVID-19 status; end-of-life decisions and care and other limited situations.

Milwaukee County COVID-19 briefing

Milwaukee County officials, including County Executive David Crowley, discussed the latest COVID-19 trends and information on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Milwaukee County district attorney complaint invalid: Evers attorney
article

Milwaukee County district attorney complaint invalid: Evers attorney

A complaint demanding that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers remove Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm isn't valid, an attorney concluded.

Milwaukee car stolen, trashed; suspects say 'catch us if you can'
article

Milwaukee car stolen, trashed; suspects say 'catch us if you can'

A woman's car, stolen in Milwaukee, was found with its windows busted, outside scraped and interior destroyed. The suspects left a note for police.