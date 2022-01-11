COVID changes Froedtert visitor policy

The visitor policy at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin changes effective Wednesday, Jan. 12 "given the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases."

As of Wednesday, according to Froedtert's website, no visitors will be allowed in urgent care locations, emergency departments or hospitals.

Everyone in Froedtert facilities is required to wear a medical-grade face mask over their mouth and nose at all times. The hospital's website says if you do not have your own mask, one will be provided to you.

Froedtert officials noted: "This policy is in response to the high transmission rate of the omicron variant of COVID-19."

Potential exceptions could include patients with disabilities or minors, regardless of COVID-19 status; end-of-life decisions and care and other limited situations.