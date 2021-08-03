Froedtert Health: Staff COVID vaccinations required by Nov. 1

Froedtert Health announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3 that it is requiring staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

This includes Froedtert & MCW Holy Family staff and all vendors, students, volunteers and others employed by or for Froedtert Health. Officials at Froedtert say they are joining "many other health systems around southeast Wisconsin and the U.S. that have made vaccination a condition of employment."

The following statement was issued in a news release:

"Froedtert Health is committed to doing whatever we can to provide a safe environment for families, patients and the diverse communities we serve. Safety is a shared responsibility for anyone employed by our health network. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading and rates of infection, illness and hospitalization are rising. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. Vaccination is the best way to protect our staff, patients, families and communities."

