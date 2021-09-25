Froedtert flu shot drive-thru, COVID vaccine also offered

Another potentially deadly illness is making its way through Wisconsin. That's why Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network (F&MCW) is making getting a flu vaccine easier.

This year, it is even more important to avoid getting the flu as COVID-19 continues to impact communities.

A quick little poke was worth the outcome. Children and adults alike got their flu shot at the F&MCW drive-thru clinic at Town Health Center in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, Sept. 25.

"Makes me feel protected more than I was before," said 9-year-old AJ Gonzales. "I feel good."

"We do it every year," said Leah Thornberry.

Retail pharmacy manager Kim Schrank said anyone over the age of 6 can roll up their sleeves.

"We are definitely hoping we get a lot of people out here to get their flu shot this year, more importantly than ever now that some of us aren’t wearing masks all the time, we want to make sure we protect ourselves against the flu," Shrank said.

The drive-thru is also offering a shot at protection against COVID-19. Moderna vaccines are also available for those who are eligible.

"It’s an incredible convenience," said Chris Steele, who got both shots.

Shrank said getting both vaccines at the same time is safe.

"You can actually get the flu and COVID at the same time, which would be a nightmare – so protect yourself against the flu," Shrank said. "We are definitely expecting flu to be an issue this fall, so it’s very important to get vaccinated as soon as you can."

Froedtert flu vaccine drive-thru in Menomonee Falls

With communities easing restrictions, doctors say a flu shot provides many benefits, including keeping people from getting suck and reducing the severity of flu if infected.

"It makes me feel more safe, especially with schools re-opening again," said Gonzales.

F&MCW Menomonee Falls – Town Hall Health Center: Saturday, Sept. 18 and 25, Oct. 2, 9 and 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

F&MCW West Bend Hospital: Saturday, Oct. 9 and 23 from 8 a.m. to noon

F&MCW Moorland Reserve (New Berlin): Saturday, Oct. 16 and 30 from 8 a.m. to noon

Flu shots are available for anyone over the age of 6. Masks will be required, and F&MCW recommends wearing a short-sleeved shirt.

Individuals do not have to be a patient registered at Froedtert & MCW health network. Most insurance plans are accepted. Before arriving, check with insurance regarding coverage. Cash is not accepted and alternative locations are listed at the end of the release.

A vaccine consent form must be completed. Consent forms will be available at the drive-thru but individuals are encouraged to complete them ahead of time.

Children who are especially afraid of shots or anyone with special needs is encouraged to use one of the health center or pharmacy options.

For more information about how to safely receive a flu shot, visit froedtert.com/flu.

