Froedtert: COVID vaccine exemptions for some employees to expire

With the Novavax vaccination for COVID-19 now available – Froedtert Health is withdrawing medical and religious exemptions held by some of its employees.

"This protein-based vaccination option eliminates conflicts for those staff with religious or medical exemptions caused by mRNA-based vaccines and other concerns," Froedtert Health said in a statement.

Froedtert Health full statement below:

"Froedtert Health requires staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a federal requirement that is monitored for compliance. We join many other health systems around southeast Wisconsin and the U.S. that have made vaccination a condition of employment.

The Novavax vaccination for COVID-19 is now available. This protein-based vaccination option eliminates conflicts for those staff with religious or medical exemptions caused by mRNA-based vaccines and other concerns. Since those staff are now eligible for a vaccination that does not conflict with their religious beliefs or medical situation, their exemption will expire. This affects a small percentage of staff with a vaccine exemption. Eligible staff continue to be exempt from a COVID-19 vaccine for religious and medical reasons.



Froedtert Health respects the right of staff and providers to engage in activity protected by state and federal law."

