Free water ski club for those with disabilities

An opportunity to learn how to water ski for everyone -- including people with disabilities. One water ski club is adapting the sport.

Ready to 'hit it' on the lake, the Lynzay Legois Free Water Ski Club and the Brown Lake Aquaducks offer an opportunity for people with disabilities to water ski, an activity that is the ultimate gift for Harold Hack.

"It’s like Christmas all the time when you’re on the water," said Hack.

Hack wakeboards with an adapted cage on it so he can easily hop in -- and get right up on the water.

"The adrenaline is so, it keeps you going," Hack said.

The same way people like Hack keep Rick Legois going.

"Makes me feel blessed," Rick Legois said.

Legois and his daughter Lynzay skied doubles together... until his daughter died in a car crash in 2006.

Lynzay Legois

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I don’t always want to get out of bed in the morning knowing that this is waiting for me to come and show up," Legois said. "Gives me a real reason to get out of bed in the morning."

Seeing the joy as others enjoy the sport despite living with a disability lets him know that Lynzay is with him.

Rick Legois

"She’s definitely here," Legois said. "She’s all over."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Legois created the free water ski club in honor of his daughter Lynzay Legois.

The two groups offer free adaptive water ski lessons on Fridays in the summer. For more information about the organization CLICK HERE.