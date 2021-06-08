Free Third Space beer for teachers after challenging year

The team over at Third Space Brewing is looking to say thank you to teachers after a challenging year in a very Milwaukee way, with a free pint. They’re calling on the public to help them build a beer fund so teachers can get a well-deserved drink this summer.

"This year, especially with the challenges of the last year and half with education, we wanted to do something really cool to say thank you and also give other people a chance to say thank you to teachers," said Kevin Wright with Third Space Brewing.

Third Space Brewing is looking to hook a teacher up with a free drink this summer by building, with your help, a communal beer fund.

"We are running a deal where you can buy a beer for a teacher, buy a pint for a teacher, and anybody can contribute money into this fund," said Wright. "Starting Friday, June 11, teachers can come and get their first beer out of money from that fund."

Here’s how it works. You contribute money to this beer fund either in person or online, and the more money in the fund, the more beer for teachers.

"They just got to show either an ID badge or something showing that they’re a teacher, and then they get their first beer out of that fund," said Wright. "Right now, we’re trying to keep it to that first beer just so that we can spread it out and get it to as many teachers as possible."

Third Space Brewing beer fund for teachers

The beer selection is pretty wide.

"It’s any of the beers that we call our ‘Tier 1’ beers or ‘Tier 2’ beers, so that encompasses most of the beers that we have on tap," said Wright.

As long as there is money in the fund, there is free beer to be had.

Third Space Brewing

"So we’re going to be running the promo for as long as there is money in the fund," said Wright. "We’ve also committed, as Third Space, to match one for one the beers that are contributed to the funds."

Raise a pint and say thanks with two beers for the price of one.

Advertisement