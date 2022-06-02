Free Summerfest ticket giveaway at Milwaukee airport

article

Starting June 9, the Summerfest Marketplace store at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will be giving away 1,500 free tickets to the Big Gig as a way to celebrate being the official Summerfest Skyglider sponsor for 2022.

The Skyglider provides spectacular views of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan while running the entire length of the festival grounds.

The giveaway will take place June 9 through 11 between the hours of 4 AM and 8 PM to pick up one free pair of tickets, while supplies last.

The 94 Airport-themed Skyglider cars will highlight the 35+ destinations that you can reach nonstop from MKE. Additionally, "Recombobulation Area" signs installed at the Skyglider exits provide the perfect Milwaukee-themed selfie for festivalgoers. Fans can experience the MKE Airport Skyglider throughout the entire 2022 festival season which includes PrideFest, Polish Fest, German Fest, Black Arts Fest MKE, Irish Fest, Mexican Fiesta, and various other special events.

"Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is proud to sponsor the Skyglider during this year’s 2022 festival season," said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "We’re fortunate that music-lovers across the globe choose MKE for travel. Our largest retail space at the Airport – the Summerfest Marketplace – brings all the flavors and feels of our beloved festivals to the Airport, so bringing our hometown Airport to the festival grounds is a natural fit."

Conveniently located pre-security in the Airport’s concession mall, the Summerfest Marketplace is Summerfest’s only retail shop found outside the festival grounds. The shop is stocked with brand new merchandise for the 2022 season which includes new hoodies, t-shirts, keychains, and more. Additionally, the Summerfest guitar sculpture, found adjacent to the shop, allows travelers to take selfies while celebrating music and Milwaukee’s love of festivals.