Free steering wheel locks for residents of Milwaukee's 5th District

Milwaukee's 5th Aldermanic District on the city's northwest side has seen a recent uptick in car vehicle thefts. In particular, the neighborhoods affected most are Cooper Park, Kops Park, and Nash Park. Now, Milwaukee Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd is teaming up with district businesses to make free steering wheel locks available to members of the community.

Alderwoman Dodd issued the following statement in a news release:

"Families have been experiencing difficult times since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and for families also experiencing vehicle thefts, their troubles are enhanced tenfold...My hope is this will be one small act that can provide peace of mind to those already dealing with so much stress and uncertainty."

The release says residents can get the steering wheel locks by visiting milwaukee.gov/district5 and completing a registration form. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit one (1) per household. Those who are selected to receive a steering wheel lock will be notified via their preferred contact method as noted on the registration form. Locks will be available for pickup at Lisbon Avenue Ace Hardware at 8325 W. Lisbon Avenue.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Supporting businesses include Lisbon Avenue Ace Hardware, Ruby Isle Auto Tire Service and Sales, Bunzel's Meat Market, El Greco Restaurant and Kam's Thistle & Shamrock.