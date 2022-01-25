Free steering wheel locks available to Marquette students, staff

article

Free steering wheel locks are now available at the Marquette University Police Department for students, faculty and staff who own Hyundai or Kias.

Anyone interested in receiving a steering wheel lock should contact Officer Wichgers at 414-288-6800 to schedule a time for pick up Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Students and staff must bring your ID and vehicle to the appointment.

