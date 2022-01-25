Expand / Collapse search

Free steering wheel locks available to Marquette students, staff

MILWAUKEE - Free steering wheel locks are now available at the Marquette University Police Department for students, faculty and staff who own Hyundai or Kias.

Anyone interested in receiving a steering wheel lock should contact Officer Wichgers at 414-288-6800 to schedule a time for pick up Monday through Friday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Students and staff must bring your ID and vehicle to the appointment.

